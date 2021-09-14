Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 850 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gladstone Commercial worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis boosted their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

