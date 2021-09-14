NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDACU) Trading Down 0.6%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) shares dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 2,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 115,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,117,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.