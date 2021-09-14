Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 814 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.96. 48,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,534. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.73 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

