Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 432 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $413.55. The company had a trading volume of 42,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,101. The firm has a market cap of $389.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $416.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.