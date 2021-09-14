Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $2,845.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,450. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,714.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,422.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,841.72.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.