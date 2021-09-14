Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $2.93 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,582 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 11,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 115,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 84,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 250,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,825,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $195.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

