Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,121,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $921,444,764 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.98.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $376.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279,955. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.02 and a 200-day moving average of $328.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

