Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.95. 79,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

