Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 311 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

UPS stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $193.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.67. The firm has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

