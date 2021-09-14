NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Get NexImmune alerts:

NexImmune stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. NexImmune has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $12,134,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $11,053,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $9,294,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $7,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $5,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexImmune (NEXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.