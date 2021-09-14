New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

RBCAA stock opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

