New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 15,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRBK. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

GRBK stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

