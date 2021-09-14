New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.18 Million Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $7,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 196.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 461,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 218.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 433,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.55. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

