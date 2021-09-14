New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. The business had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

BKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

