New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Invests $3.05 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 1.6% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,734,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,880,000 after buying an additional 788,974 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after buying an additional 137,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,115. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.77.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

