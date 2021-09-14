New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Buys 618,311 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,703,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618,311 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises approximately 13.9% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $26,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. 150,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,425,545. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.