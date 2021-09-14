New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stake Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

NYSE:EDU opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

