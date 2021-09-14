Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,303. The stock has a market cap of $259.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.