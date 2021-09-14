Nerve Finance (NRV) Market Cap Hits $79.79 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00003693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerve Finance has a total market capitalization of $79.79 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00062527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00143300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.00812497 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

