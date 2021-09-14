Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $108.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.79.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.19. Plexus has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

