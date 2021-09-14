NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives $46.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE NCR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 80.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

