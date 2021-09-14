nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. William Blair began coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.54 and a beta of 1.88. nCino has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $1,986,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,583 shares of company stock worth $9,258,726. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 10.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 213.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 38.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

