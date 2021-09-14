Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

OTCMKTS GASNY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. 3,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,869. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3377 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

