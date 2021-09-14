National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in National Vision by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in National Vision by 109.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 153,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 48,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EYE. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

EYE stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. Research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

