National Bankshares Cuts K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$11.75

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.90.

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

