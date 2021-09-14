National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) vs. American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Head-To-Head Survey

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares National Bank of Canada and American Business Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank of Canada $8.37 billion 3.14 $1.52 billion N/A N/A American Business Bank $98.80 million 3.27 $28.77 million N/A N/A

National Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Volatility and Risk

National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for National Bank of Canada and American Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank of Canada 0 5 6 0 2.55 American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus target price of $98.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.29%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than American Business Bank.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank of Canada and American Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank of Canada 26.42% 21.04% 0.88% American Business Bank 32.41% N/A N/A

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats American Business Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations. The Wealth Management segment focuses on the investment solutions, trust and lending services, and other wealth management solutions offered through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment includes banking and investment banking services and financial solutions for large and mid-size corporations, public sector organizations, and institutional investors. The USSF&I segment comprises specialty finance expertise activities of subsidiary ABA Bank, which offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses; and activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The Other segment encompasses treasury activities such as asset and liability management, liquidity management and funding operations, certain no

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D. Merrill, John Schlobohm, Leon L. Blankstein, Donald P. Johnson, and David van Skilling on May 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

