National Bank Financial Raises Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Beacon Securities cut shares of Marathon Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.65 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$884.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 18.38. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.04 and a 52-week high of C$3.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.90.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

