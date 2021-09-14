National Bank Financial Lowers Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target to C$14.00

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.75.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$9.17 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.53 and a 52 week high of C$17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

