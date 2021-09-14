National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,405 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 0.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $603.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $296.17 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $609.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.35.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

