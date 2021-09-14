National Asset Management Inc. Has $13.08 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 38.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 93,382 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.76. 806,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,874,779. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.