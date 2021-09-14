National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,929 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.45. 85,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,737. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

