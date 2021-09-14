Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 6,278 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,278 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $750,409.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,032 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $230,306.88.

On Monday, June 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,381 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $162,364.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.65 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

