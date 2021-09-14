Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%.
Shares of NSSC stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $44.95. 780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,516. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.88 million, a P/E ratio of 102.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.88. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Napco Security Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile
Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.
