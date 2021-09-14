Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Trading 5.2% Higher

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $27.23. 701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 300,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 432.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,259 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 29.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

