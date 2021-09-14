Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 367 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 14.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.62. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

