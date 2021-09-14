Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

HI opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.