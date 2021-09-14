Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 136 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in UniFirst by 8.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 16.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in UniFirst by 20.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $224.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.31 and a 200 day moving average of $225.16.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.