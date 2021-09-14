Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

