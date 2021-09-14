Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Integer by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Integer by 1,798.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

ITGR opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $233,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,127 shares of company stock worth $1,350,341. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

