Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 346 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after buying an additional 72,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,719,000 after acquiring an additional 61,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.84. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

