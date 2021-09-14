Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

NYSE:ADC opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.