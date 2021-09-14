Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 121 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,098,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 100.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 102.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WD-40 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $231.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.28 and a 200 day moving average of $259.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $183.55 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

