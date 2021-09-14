MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Update

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.46. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.