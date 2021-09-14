MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Update

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.46. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.