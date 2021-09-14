Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Bruce Rogers Sells 8,279 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Bruce Rogers sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $539,045.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bruce Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morphic alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00.

Shares of MORF opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. Morphic’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Morphic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Morphic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morphic by 5.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.