Morgan Stanley Sells 32,498 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a market cap of $205.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

