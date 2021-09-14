Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 1,010.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Intrusion worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrusion alerts:

INTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.97. Intrusion Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $29.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.