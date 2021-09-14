Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Caledonia Mining were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $153.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Caledonia Mining Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

