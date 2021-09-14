Morgan Stanley Has $705,000 Stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $180,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $816,000.

Global X Super Income Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

