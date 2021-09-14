Morgan Stanley Cuts Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $23.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Shares of ULCC opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,688,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

