Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $719,086,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 37.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,489,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 36.0% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,652,000 after purchasing an additional 294,800 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $64,734,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $379.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.60.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

